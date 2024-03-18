Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $266.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.86 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

