Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Up 3.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 22,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 85,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 283.33%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
