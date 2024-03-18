Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Up 3.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 22,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 85,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

