Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.3 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GUZOF traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700. Grupo Herdez has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.44.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
