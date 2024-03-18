GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 26,987 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 2.5% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,144. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

