GSG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.75. 1,001,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,118. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.08 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.42 and a 200 day moving average of $409.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

