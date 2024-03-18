GSG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 841,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,536. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $118.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

