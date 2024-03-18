GSG Advisors LLC Buys 10,748 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $20.13.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

