GSG Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of IUSG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.76. 493,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.73 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
