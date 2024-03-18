GSG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,441,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $472.91. 3,930,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $357.72 and a 52 week high of $476.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

