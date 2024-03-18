GSG Advisors LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

