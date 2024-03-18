Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 965,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Guess? by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

