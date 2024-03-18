GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Has $35.89 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 5.7% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

AJG stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,629. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $175.75 and a 1 year high of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,809 shares of company stock worth $10,267,004. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

