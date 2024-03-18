GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161,000 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 2.0% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.89. 10,585,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. General Electric has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

