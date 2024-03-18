Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,787,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,397 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.31.

Haleon Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Haleon by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 36.8% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 190,836 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haleon by 49.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 216,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

