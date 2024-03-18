Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,787,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,397 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
