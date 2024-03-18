Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Halliburton by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Halliburton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 137,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Halliburton by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 311,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 99,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Halliburton by 9.7% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 77,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.88. 1,110,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

