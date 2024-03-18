Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of HLMAF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,602. Halma has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

