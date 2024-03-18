Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $51,860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 712,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

