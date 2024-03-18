Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial cut Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Haynes International by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

