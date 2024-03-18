HC Wainwright Increases Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target to $9.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,999. The company has a market capitalization of $431.00 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

