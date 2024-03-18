HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 365.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AC Immune stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 104,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $290.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.03. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in AC Immune by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,857 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in AC Immune by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,280 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AC Immune by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AC Immune by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 162,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

