HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 341.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 341,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,525. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,842.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 113,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 199.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 94.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

