HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 212.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

SLN stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 123,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $718.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.45. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $27.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

