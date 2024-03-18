HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

VKTX stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $63.35. 4,670,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

