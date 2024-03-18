HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 134,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,750 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

