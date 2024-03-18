HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 14th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

