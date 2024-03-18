Head to Head Analysis: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and CleanTech Alpha (OTCMKTS:GERS)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) and CleanTech Alpha (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC and CleanTech Alpha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $6.10 billion 6.19 $1.66 billion $1.03 28.08 CleanTech Alpha N/A N/A N/A $0.00 531.25

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than CleanTech Alpha. SMC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CleanTech Alpha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 24.19% 10.50% 9.34% CleanTech Alpha N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SMC and CleanTech Alpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CleanTech Alpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMC and CleanTech Alpha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 0 1 4.00 CleanTech Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SMC beats CleanTech Alpha on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CleanTech Alpha

CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products. The company licenses its technologies to ethanol producers. The company was formerly known as GreenShift Corporation and changed its name to CleanTech Alpha Corporation in August 2021. CleanTech Alpha Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

