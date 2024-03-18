Head-To-Head Comparison: Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) versus SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 16.64% 27.08% 8.58% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 53.88% 7.12% 3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $9.67 billion 3.03 $1.62 billion $14.76 18.17 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $618.20 million 4.83 $377.85 million $1.94 8.64

Analyst Ratings

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ashtead Group and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.11%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Ashtead Group pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

