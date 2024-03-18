Head-To-Head Comparison: Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) versus Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Embecta has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Embecta alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.12 billion 0.68 $70.40 million $0.95 13.93 Pulse Biosciences -$9,000.00 -63,098.35 -$58.51 million ($0.92) -11.21

This table compares Embecta and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 4.93% -18.66% 12.38% Pulse Biosciences N/A -154.33% -53.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Embecta and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embecta presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Embecta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

Embecta beats Pulse Biosciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.