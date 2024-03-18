Head to Head Comparison: PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) vs. Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PSQ alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ N/A N/A -13.14% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PSQ and Naspers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.19%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Naspers.

Volatility and Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and Naspers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $3.22 million 40.43 $5.80 million N/A N/A Naspers $6.78 billion 4.42 $4.33 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Naspers

(Get Free Report)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.