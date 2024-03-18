Head-To-Head Contrast: Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) & Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Sunlands Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 30.37% -568.29% 30.66%

Risk and Volatility

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.16 million 1.78 -$5.79 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $2.20 billion 0.06 $93.37 million $6.83 1.47

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Golden Sun Health Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, chain operation management, and visual communication and design and production. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. In addition, the company offers education services through online and mobile platforms to adult students, pursuing post-secondary, and professional educations. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

