Head-To-Head Review: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

aTyr Pharma and PharmaCyte Biotech are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -44.81% -35.19% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and PharmaCyte Biotech's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares aTyr Pharma and PharmaCyte Biotech's top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.74 million 10.85 -$45.34 million ($0.97) -2.05 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than aTyr Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for aTyr Pharma and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,281.91%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma



aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PharmaCyte Biotech



PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

