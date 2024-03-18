Head-To-Head Survey: Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) and Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY)

Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) and Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monadelphous Group and Aecon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A C$1.59 5.49 Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 33.36

Monadelphous Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aecon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.9% of Monadelphous Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Aecon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monadelphous Group and Aecon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monadelphous Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Aecon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aecon Group has a consensus target price of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 74.73%. Given Aecon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aecon Group is more favorable than Monadelphous Group.

Profitability

This table compares Monadelphous Group and Aecon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A Aecon Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Monadelphous Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Aecon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Monadelphous Group pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aecon Group pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monadelphous Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions. The company offers fabrication, modularization, offsite pre-assembly, procurement, and installation of structural steel, tankage, mechanical and process equipment, piping, demolition, and remediation works; multi-disciplined construction services; plant commissioning; electrical and instrumentation services; engineering, procurement, and construction services; process and non-process maintenance services; and front-end scoping, shutdown planning, management, and execution services. It also provides water and wastewater asset construction and maintenance; transmission pipelines and facilities construction; power and water assets operation and maintenance; heavy lift and specialist transport; access solutions; dewatering services; corrosion management services; specialist coatings; rail maintenance services; and insulation and cladding services. In addition, it offers turnkey design and construction, heavy lift and crane, and civil and electrical services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors. The Concessions segment engages in the development, building, construction, financing, and operation of construction projects by way of public-private partnership contract structures. The company was formerly known as Prefac Concrete Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Aecon Group Inc. in June 2001. Aecon Group Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

