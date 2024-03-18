Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

HR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 790,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,027. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

