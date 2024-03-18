Hedges Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after buying an additional 234,058 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MGM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,283,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

