Hedges Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. 4,180,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,136. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

