Hedges Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baidu Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $160.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on BIDU
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.