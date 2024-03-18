Hedges Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.