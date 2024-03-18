Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp accounts for about 9.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 239,168 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.62. 188,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,134. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.