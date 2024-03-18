Hedges Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FNV traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $116.62. 928,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -55.97%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

