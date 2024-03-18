Hedges Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,577,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,205,465. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

