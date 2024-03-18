Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for about 1.4% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 668,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,706. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

