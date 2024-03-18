Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for 1.5% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $64.93. 2,265,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,671. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.58 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

