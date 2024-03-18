Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,669. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

