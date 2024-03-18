Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $512,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 452,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,227,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061,598. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

