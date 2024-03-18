Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.3 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

HKHHF traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $77.64. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. Heineken has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $97.41.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

