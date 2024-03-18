Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.3 days.
Heineken Stock Performance
HKHHF traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $77.64. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. Heineken has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $97.41.
About Heineken
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heineken
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.