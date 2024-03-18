Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Plans $0.52 Annual Dividend

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,915,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,687. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hello Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 129,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,557 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.