Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.11. 716,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

