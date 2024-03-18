Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1375111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HTZ
Hertz Global Stock Performance
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.