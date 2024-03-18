Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1375111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

