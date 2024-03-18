HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPKEW stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 607.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

