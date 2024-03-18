Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 461,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,131. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after buying an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.