Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $206.16 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

